Swop 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,693.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $14,693.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swop Coin Profile

Swop was first traded on February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,625,817 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,581 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swop’s official website is swop.fi.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

