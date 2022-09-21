Swing Price Reaches $0.0226 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Swing has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $137,014.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00305368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00128840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,062,195 coins. Swing’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “Swing is a free open source project derived from Bitcoin. Swing has a rapidly changing Proof of Work and Proof of Stake system, and its first goal is to test an evolving POS system and observe it's effects on the blockchain and in the altcoin marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

