sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $75.98 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005309 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $75.98 million and $2.79 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00882102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 75,553,497 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.