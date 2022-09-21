Susan (Sue) Murphy Purchases 99,200 Shares of MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) Stock

MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Murphy bought 99,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,928.00 ($49,600.00).
MMA Offshore Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.
About MMA Offshore
