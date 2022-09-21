Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $39.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

