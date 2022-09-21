Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INN. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 392,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after buying an additional 780,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,065,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

