StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $46,985.31 and $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 847.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,968,394,943 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

