Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

SAX stock opened at €37.56 ($38.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.13 and a 200 day moving average of €50.31.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

