Strike Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $16.58 or 0.00089599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $55.51 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

