Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $16.70 or 0.00088181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00882102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 coins. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

