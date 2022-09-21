StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.27. 584,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,125,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

StoneCo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

