Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,559. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

