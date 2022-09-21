Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,495 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,555. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

