Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. 44,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.