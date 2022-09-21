Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

CHD traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

