Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.20. 19,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,950. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

