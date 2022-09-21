Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. 13,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

