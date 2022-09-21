Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,116 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.80. 26,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.04 and a 200 day moving average of $340.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.