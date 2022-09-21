StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

