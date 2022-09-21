StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

SIEB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of -0.34. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

