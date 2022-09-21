StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 2.1 %

Ultralife stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.31. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,848 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultralife

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

