StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Tantech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

