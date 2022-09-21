StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

About SunLink Health Systems

(Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.