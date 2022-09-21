StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.
About SunLink Health Systems
See Also
