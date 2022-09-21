StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
