StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

