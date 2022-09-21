StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

