StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

