StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Eastern has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

