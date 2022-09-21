StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

