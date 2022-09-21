StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

