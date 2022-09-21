StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 7.9 %
CGIX stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
