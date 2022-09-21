StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $86.55 million, a PE ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

