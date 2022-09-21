Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Sesen Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,816 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 268% compared to the typical volume of 766 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,497. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 168,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

