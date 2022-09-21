Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 1,737 call options.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $13.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.92. 18,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,131. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

