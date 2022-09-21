Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $4,348,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Down 5.6 %

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.16. The company had a trading volume of 156,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,959. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.