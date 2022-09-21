Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $223.19. 261,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

