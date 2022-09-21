Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,766. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.