Steph & Co. Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,306. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

