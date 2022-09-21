Steph & Co. Raises Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 229.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 35,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

