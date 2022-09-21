Steph & Co. Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,345. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

