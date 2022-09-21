Steph & Co. Has $200,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,356. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

