Steph & Co. Has $182,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.83. 59,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.58%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

