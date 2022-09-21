Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. 37,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 221.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.