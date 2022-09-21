Steph & Co. Buys 701 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,570,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 52,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,830. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

