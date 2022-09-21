Steph & Co. Buys 646 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

