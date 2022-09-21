Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00013030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and $923,025.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012061 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003111 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,631,506 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

