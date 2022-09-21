Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 128,502,090 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is www.starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.