St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.74

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 4938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

St. Joe Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

St. Joe Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $10,663,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,788,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.