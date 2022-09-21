St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.74

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 4938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
