St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50). 4,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.53).
St James House Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
Featured Articles
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.