SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price for the company.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,841,343.68.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.79. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.