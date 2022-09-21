Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 11.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $101,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.