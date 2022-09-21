Spheroid Universe (SPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $691.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s genesis date was July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official website is www.spheroiduniverse.io. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

